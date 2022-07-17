Temerarious Bunny Rabbit!

This baby bunny had the temerity to sneak into our garden and hide amongst my plant pots the other morning. I guess he thought no-one could see him. Wrong. We've not seen him again though, so hopefully he's found his way out of our garden and won't bring his friends or family back any time soon - otherwise our garden, flowers and veggies alike, will be decimated!
We had a rather destructive 'pet' rabbit many years ago, but came to a sad end.
Lots of wild rabbits in the area until housebuilding increased.
"The Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal is a vicious wild animal from the planet of Traal, known for its never-ending hunger and its mind-boggling stupidity. One of the main features of the Beast is that if you can't see it, it assumes it can't see you."
Super cute little thing and I hope he is safe somewhere not far away, but eating from somewhere else!