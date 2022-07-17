Previous
Next
Temerarious Bunny Rabbit! by jamibann
Photo 3181

Temerarious Bunny Rabbit!

This baby bunny had the temerity to sneak into our garden and hide amongst my plant pots the other morning. I guess he thought no-one could see him. Wrong. We've not seen him again though, so hopefully he's found his way out of our garden and won't bring his friends or family back any time soon - otherwise our garden, flowers and veggies alike, will be decimated!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely find and shot, the textures look wonderful on black. I too hope that he found his family ;-)
July 17th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo....but not something you want to see again!!!
We had a rather destructive 'pet' rabbit many years ago, but came to a sad end.
Lots of wild rabbits in the area until housebuilding increased.
July 17th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, like the Bugblatter Beast of Traal from Hitchhiker's Guide!
"The Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal is a vicious wild animal from the planet of Traal, known for its never-ending hunger and its mind-boggling stupidity. One of the main features of the Beast is that if you can't see it, it assumes it can't see you."
Super cute little thing and I hope he is safe somewhere not far away, but eating from somewhere else!
July 17th, 2022  
Dianne
If I can't see you, then you can't see me... A great image, but hopefully he doesn't return...
July 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@sarah19 Yes indeed. I remember dad did loads of work with fencing, rocks, netting, you name it, to keep the bunnies out of his special garden area in Braemar. He was so proud of his work and the success of it. Then one morning, as I was standing at the window, I spotted this little bunny, inside dad's garden area, quite happily eating all the new shoots and buds on dad's precious flowers. I never, to this day, told dad, as he'd have blown a gasket! ;-)
July 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca Love the definition of the Buglatter Beast of Trall!
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise