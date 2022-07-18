Sign up
Photo 3182
Bruce's Dahlia
We had friends round for a barbecue on Saturday evening and I was gifted this lovely dahlia which Bruce had grown from seed. What a lovely gift and such a beautiful vibrant colour!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3388
photos
195
followers
113
following
871% complete
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th July 2022 10:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous, I was not aware that one can grow them from seed. My dad always had tubers ;-)
July 18th, 2022
