Previous
Next
Bruce's Dahlia by jamibann
Photo 3182

Bruce's Dahlia

We had friends round for a barbecue on Saturday evening and I was gifted this lovely dahlia which Bruce had grown from seed. What a lovely gift and such a beautiful vibrant colour!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's gorgeous, I was not aware that one can grow them from seed. My dad always had tubers ;-)
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise