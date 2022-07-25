Sign up
Photo 3189
Wind, Water and Wings
Another from Friday's trip to the coast.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3395
photos
196
followers
114
following
3189
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
22nd July 2022 10:41am
Babs
ace
Love the simplicity of this shot. Free as a bird. fav.
July 25th, 2022
