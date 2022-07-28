Previous
Looking over to Bennachie from Midmar - 1939 by jamibann
Looking over to Bennachie from Midmar - 1939

It is 9 years today since I started posting on 365 - when we were living in Houston. So, I thought I'd post an old photo of dad's just to mark the date in a different way. It must have been taken by his father. They were living on the family farm in Midmar at this stage and here dad his his sister Carol are looking over towards the landmark of Bennachie. I wonder if dad could have imagined then how the mountains of Scotland would play such an important role in his life? I also wonder how this particular view would look today? A few more house, perhaps?!
Issi Bannerman

Hazel ace
At first I'm thinking somehow from the stance of your dad and his sister, it can be immediately seen it is not a modern photo - a certain innocence (and tranquility) about it. More houses now, I guess. And of course for my father 1939 was a date to herald the start of his PoW 'adventure'!
July 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful that you have this lovely photo, your dad looks so innocent here. Congrats on completing 9 years, it sure is a long time :-)
July 28th, 2022  
