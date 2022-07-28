Looking over to Bennachie from Midmar - 1939

It is 9 years today since I started posting on 365 - when we were living in Houston. So, I thought I'd post an old photo of dad's just to mark the date in a different way. It must have been taken by his father. They were living on the family farm in Midmar at this stage and here dad his his sister Carol are looking over towards the landmark of Bennachie. I wonder if dad could have imagined then how the mountains of Scotland would play such an important role in his life? I also wonder how this particular view would look today? A few more house, perhaps?!