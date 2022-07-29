Previous
The V&A, Dundee by jamibann
Photo 3193

The V&A, Dundee

I had a wee trip down to Dundee today to meet with girlfriends Lorna and Nicola. A long way for lunch, but great to catch up with the 'Mongol Rally Mums'!
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
