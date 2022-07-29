Sign up
Photo 3193
The V&A, Dundee
I had a wee trip down to Dundee today to meet with girlfriends Lorna and Nicola. A long way for lunch, but great to catch up with the 'Mongol Rally Mums'!
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
0
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3399
photos
196
followers
113
following
874% complete
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th July 2022 11:52am
