The V&A and the Tay Rail Bridge by jamibann
Photo 3194

The V&A and the Tay Rail Bridge

Another shot from yesterday's visit to Dundee.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
Another wonderful capture of great shapes and repetitions.
July 30th, 2022  
haskar
Great b&w capture. Lovely lines and ayers.
July 30th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner
Super photo. Dundee is one of the cities I must visit. Pass through on train, in car, even on coach, but haven't actually explored it at all!
July 30th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney
So much to view.. Really beautiful..
July 30th, 2022  
Kathy A
That building is amazing
July 30th, 2022  
