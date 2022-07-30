Sign up
Photo 3194
The V&A and the Tay Rail Bridge
Another shot from yesterday's visit to Dundee.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
5
3
Diana
ace
Another wonderful capture of great shapes and repetitions.
July 30th, 2022
haskar
ace
Great b&w capture. Lovely lines and ayers.
July 30th, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
Super photo. Dundee is one of the cities I must visit. Pass through on train, in car, even on coach, but haven't actually explored it at all!
July 30th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So much to view.. Really beautiful..
July 30th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
That building is amazing
July 30th, 2022
