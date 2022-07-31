Previous
The Queen's Honka Hut by jamibann
The Queen's Honka Hut

Some of you will already have seen photos of us sitting outside the Honka Hut on the Balmoral Estate - given to the The Queen and Duke, by the people of Finland, on the occasion of their 25th Wedding Anniversary. It is usually closed up, unless the Queen is in residence in Scotland, which she is currently. This is the first time I've been able to have a sneaky peek inside. Not a great photo, as it's through the glass of the window.The interior is so simple and quaint. Apparently the Queen likes to spend time here - it's very remote, but you can get here by landrover, if you have access. The public obviously can't get inside, but we could see inside yesterday, as the window shutters are down. I love the Corgi cushion!
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great sneak peek you got, lovely shot too. It certainly looks very cosy and welcoming. I always enjoy your narratives, they are so different and interesting.
July 31st, 2022  
Wylie ace
It looks very homey, what a lovely thing to be given.
July 31st, 2022  
