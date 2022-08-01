Previous
A calm evening in Ullapool by jamibann
Photo 3196

A calm evening in Ullapool

Heading for the hills again. A stop over in Ullapool last night and dinner with friends, Rob & Catriona. Commenting will be a bit sporadic again - depending on time available and internet connections!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

Tunia McClure
beautiful scene
August 1st, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy
Pretty, peaceful spot!
August 1st, 2022  
