The Drystane Dyke and The Quinag by jamibann
Photo 3198

The Drystane Dyke and The Quinag

Another photo from Monday's walk - I loved how the dyke emulated the shape of the mountain behind.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this lovely scenery and amazing textures. I see so many faces in the dyke ;-)
August 3rd, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
I guess the builders of these amazing dykes had their own creative ideas as well as expertise in construction. They have stood the test of time and the wildest of weather in places.
August 3rd, 2022  
Mona ace
Wonderfully composed. Those dykes really fit so well in the landscape and are of great craftship. And I love the tiny bits of moss on top.
August 3rd, 2022  
