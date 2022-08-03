Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3198
The Drystane Dyke and The Quinag
Another photo from Monday's walk - I loved how the dyke emulated the shape of the mountain behind.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3404
photos
197
followers
113
following
876% complete
View this month »
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
1st August 2022 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this lovely scenery and amazing textures. I see so many faces in the dyke ;-)
August 3rd, 2022
Sarah Bremner
ace
I guess the builders of these amazing dykes had their own creative ideas as well as expertise in construction. They have stood the test of time and the wildest of weather in places.
August 3rd, 2022
Mona
ace
Wonderfully composed. Those dykes really fit so well in the landscape and are of great craftship. And I love the tiny bits of moss on top.
August 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close