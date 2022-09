Our Final Munro of the Cuillin Ridge

Joe, pointing out the mountains we have climbed over these four days. Taken with my iPhone, standing on top of our last peak, Sgurr Dubh Mor. What a magnificent 4 days we've had and now it's raining. Can't believe our luck. You can just see the Innaccessible Pinnacle to the left of Joe's shoulder. That was our biggest fear, but it turned out not to be quite as scary as we'd expected, although it is sensationally exposed.