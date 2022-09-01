Previous
The Magnificent Cuillins
The Magnificent Cuillins

Waiting until 62 years of age before starting your rock climbing career is probably not the brightest of moves, but what a day we had yesterday with our guide. He had us doing things we'd never have done without him and his knowledge of this area. We climbed 'The Cioch', squeezed through 'The Squeeze', took in 3 Munros, and climbed up and abseiled off the Inaccessible Pinnacle (No. 3 Munro). What a day it was. I'm losing track of photos, and where exactly they were taken, but my phone is my friend, as I am hardly ever taking the camera out. This was taken on Tuesday through a gap on the ridge. Today, only 2 Munros to do and a decision about whether or not to climb the 'TD' gap. Then a bit of R&R in Skye! August certainly went out with a bang for us! Welcome to September, folks!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
What a magnificent capture and scene! I love the way you framed this beautiful landscape, something I would only see from an aeroplane! The textures, tones and depth are just amazing.

Your adventures sound absolutely wonderful, so good that you are getting such a kick out of it. I envy you Issi ;-)
September 1st, 2022  
