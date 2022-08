Slings and Ropes and Things

Another 3 of the Skye Munros in the bag yesterday. No abseiling required, but a bit of rope work for safety on some of the 'airy' ridges. Annoyingly, I haven't been able to do much in the way of photography, as I don't want to be distracted. But I've got enough for the record, and our guide sends us through his shots of the day too. :-) Today our plan is another 3 Munros, including the innaccessible pinnacle ... a definite abseil. Exciting but worrying! :-)