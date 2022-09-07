Sign up
Photo 3233
Plockton
One of the prettiest villages on the west coast, even on a rainy day, with this lovely view from the houses along the seafront. Taken on Sunday on our way home from Skye.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3439
photos
196
followers
111
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
4th September 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Does look very pretty..
September 7th, 2022
Wylie
ace
a lovely scene
September 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful scenery. I have been out of action so am catching up again now. Looks like you had a great time.
September 7th, 2022
