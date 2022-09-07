Previous
Plockton by jamibann
Plockton

One of the prettiest villages on the west coast, even on a rainy day, with this lovely view from the houses along the seafront. Taken on Sunday on our way home from Skye.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Does look very pretty..
September 7th, 2022  
Wylie ace
a lovely scene
September 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful scenery. I have been out of action so am catching up again now. Looks like you had a great time.
September 7th, 2022  
