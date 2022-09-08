Previous
Sgurr Mhairi by jamibann
Sgurr Mhairi

A final image from our trip to Skye. I took this one on Monday of last week, but still wanted to post it as this hill has the same name as our daughter (Mhairi) and was right outside our hotel at Sligachan.

A Sgurr is a 'high sharp-pointed hill or a large conical hill'. This one definitely fits the 'conical' description. Most of the hills in Skye are Sgurrs. So this would be Mary's Hill. We haven't climbed it yet, as it isn't a Munro, but we are saving it for another day, when our Munros are all in the bag.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Diana ace
As pretty as a postcard! Such a lovely shot of this great view. I am learning so much through your posts and often wonder how these new to me words are pronounced.

I used to have a Scottish colleague and could barely understand her ;-)
September 8th, 2022  
