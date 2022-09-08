Sgurr Mhairi

A final image from our trip to Skye. I took this one on Monday of last week, but still wanted to post it as this hill has the same name as our daughter (Mhairi) and was right outside our hotel at Sligachan.



A Sgurr is a 'high sharp-pointed hill or a large conical hill'. This one definitely fits the 'conical' description. Most of the hills in Skye are Sgurrs. So this would be Mary's Hill. We haven't climbed it yet, as it isn't a Munro, but we are saving it for another day, when our Munros are all in the bag.