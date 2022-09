Thrive Ballater 2022

What a fun event took place in our village this weekend. It was all about cycling, but the best bit was undoubtedly the display by 'The Clan' - a group of 4 champion stunt cyclists. I have lots of shots, but somehow I liked this one of one of the stunt cyclists framed by the wheel of another. Complete chance, I won't say otherwise! However, don't be fooled, it was all done at height as the two stationary cyclists were sitting on a platform about 3m above the ground.