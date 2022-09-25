Sign up
Photo 3251
Dad's 89th Birthday Party
Just the two of us, and a single candle on a banana muffin cup cake, but it was a lovely moment yesterday. When dad looked at the photo on my camera, he said 'Oh, me, what an old mannie'! He still has his sense of humour.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3457
photos
199
followers
111
following
890% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th September 2022 11:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Christina
ace
What a beautiful moment and a great portrait.
September 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot. Glad you had a nice birthday celebration together with your Dad.
September 25th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s all you need daughter & a small cake! He looks well Issi, no weight loss etc which is good. Your dad favours the same sweaters as Harry! He lives in those during the winter!
September 25th, 2022
