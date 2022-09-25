Previous
Dad's 89th Birthday Party by jamibann
Dad's 89th Birthday Party

Just the two of us, and a single candle on a banana muffin cup cake, but it was a lovely moment yesterday. When dad looked at the photo on my camera, he said 'Oh, me, what an old mannie'! He still has his sense of humour.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
What a beautiful moment and a great portrait.
September 25th, 2022  
What a lovely shot. Glad you had a nice birthday celebration together with your Dad.
September 25th, 2022  
That’s all you need daughter & a small cake! He looks well Issi, no weight loss etc which is good. Your dad favours the same sweaters as Harry! He lives in those during the winter!
September 25th, 2022  
