Balmoral Castle

I rarely go to Balmoral, mostly because I think it's very expensive to visit - £15, plus £5 to park. The main thing to see is the grounds and to get a close up view of the castle (very difficult/impossible to see from anywhere else). Visitors don't get access to the castle itself, other than the ballroom. However, I do understand that it is an interesting tourist attraction, and most people (other than locals) are probably prepared to pay the price.



However, King Charles decided to allow free access to the grounds for the month of October, to allow people to enter and pay their respects, and contemplate the life and reign of the Queen. I thought that was a lovely idea, and so went up there yesterday. I wasn't disappointed. Whilst there were a lot of cars in the car park, the grounds were still relatively quiet allowing a period of reflection and a lovely peaceful moment to wander around the grounds in the Autumn sunshine.