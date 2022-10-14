Previous
Balmoral Castle by jamibann
Photo 3270

Balmoral Castle

I rarely go to Balmoral, mostly because I think it's very expensive to visit - £15, plus £5 to park. The main thing to see is the grounds and to get a close up view of the castle (very difficult/impossible to see from anywhere else). Visitors don't get access to the castle itself, other than the ballroom. However, I do understand that it is an interesting tourist attraction, and most people (other than locals) are probably prepared to pay the price.

However, King Charles decided to allow free access to the grounds for the month of October, to allow people to enter and pay their respects, and contemplate the life and reign of the Queen. I thought that was a lovely idea, and so went up there yesterday. I wasn't disappointed. Whilst there were a lot of cars in the car park, the grounds were still relatively quiet allowing a period of reflection and a lovely peaceful moment to wander around the grounds in the Autumn sunshine.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Ah, so this is the country shack? Its amazing.
October 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Really does look like a fairytale setting. Think must be one of those things that you do the once just because of what it is.
October 14th, 2022  
