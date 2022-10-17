The Old Line

No big hikes planned at the moment as hubby is busy chopping up logs in the garden! So, I'm keeping my steps up by doing local walks. This is the old railway line which is part of a lovely walk around the seven bridges in Ballater. A bench at the side of the trail was the perfect spot for setting up the camera for a wee Autumn selfie ... quickly before someone came round the corner and thought I'd lost the plot!



Opened in 1866, the railway used to run from Aberdeen to Ballater. It was subsequently closed in 1966.The Royal Family used to use a special Royal train to come to Balmoral from London, but it involved travelling onwards from Ballater to Balmoral by horse and carriage, or car at a later date (7 miles).



The part of the old line in this image, (running towards Balmoral from Ballater), was never actually used as a railway, although work was started. The intention was to expand the rail service from Ballater to Balmoral. However Queen Victoria put a stop to that as she didn't want the train to come so close to the castle.