First Snow on Lochnagar

When I was driving back from Tarland yesterday, I noticed that Lochnagar, our closest Munro, had had its first sprinkling of snow. In my head, I planned to walk up Craigendarroch, the hill behind our house, to get a photo from this viewpoint. However, by the time I got there, the weather had changed and Lochnagar was no longer visible (it's behind the hills you can see in this photo), although the light was lovely. But I wanted to record 'first snow', so, you'll have to use your imaginations!