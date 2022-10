Another 365 Moment in Ballater

Firstly, this is NOT my photo, but it was taken with my camera. Thanks to Marco for taking it, as mine were not as good - I think I got over excited about meeting up with M&M. A lovely treat on a Monday morning to get a message from Mona to say they would be passing through Ballater in the afternoon. We had a lovely moment together. A coffee in Brown Sugar and a wee riverside walk. This was taken on the bridge over the river Dee. Thank you M&M for taking the time to look us up. :-)