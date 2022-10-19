Sign up
Photo 3275
The Coyles Of Muick
Lovely light over the Coyles of Muick on Monday evening.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3481
photos
198
followers
115
following
897% complete
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
8
2
365
Canon EOS 550D
17th October 2022 4:40pm
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture, gorgeous light and vibe.
October 19th, 2022
