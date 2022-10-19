Previous
The Coyles Of Muick by jamibann
The Coyles Of Muick

Lovely light over the Coyles of Muick on Monday evening.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture, gorgeous light and vibe.
October 19th, 2022  
