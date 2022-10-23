Previous
Autumn Colours by jamibann
Photo 3279

Autumn Colours

I had to squeeze in some Autumn colours before the wind gets up and blows them all away. This pigeon just seemed to be posing in the right place for me. :-)
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such gorgeous colours
October 23rd, 2022  
