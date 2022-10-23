Sign up
Photo 3279
Autumn Colours
I had to squeeze in some Autumn colours before the wind gets up and blows them all away. This pigeon just seemed to be posing in the right place for me. :-)
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
21st October 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Such gorgeous colours
October 23rd, 2022
