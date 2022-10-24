Falls of Feugh

When we were kids we loved to go and see this, on the river Feugh, in the village of Banchory. When we drove past last week, and saw people watching from the bridge, I decided to go back another day when the water was at the right level. Hubby is a 'river level watching fisherman', so he informed me that yesterday would be a good day with high enough water levels for the fish to try their luck. I wasn't disappointed. There were lots of fish jumping, but boy is it difficult to capture them. I have a lot to learn, not least where to position myself to get the best angle of the jumping fish (almost impossible, as the river kind of gets in the way). I was down under the bridge (having crawled through a drainage gap in the granite wall to get there, much to passer-bys' surprise ...) and sat for about an hour snapping about 1000 photos. I got lots of fish, but none of them particularly good images, as by the time you see one jump you've missed it. This was my best shot. I'll get a chance to practice again next year!



However, it was a great experience to sit and watch the Atlantic Salmon returning to their native river to spawn. Not an easy journey and it was exhausting watching them attempt to get past the falls at the river Feugh. I wonder how many made it yesterday?