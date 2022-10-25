Previous
Next
Lazy Wells Walk by jamibann
Photo 3281

Lazy Wells Walk

I have restarted walking with the over 50s walking group, having lost the habit since the pandemic. It's always very sociable, even if the walks are quite short. Yesterday we were out near Tarland at Lazy Wells. A nice walk, with a misty start.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I wonder if there is an 'over 80's group to walk with over here. I think the over 50's would be too enthusiastic! However, it gets you out!
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise