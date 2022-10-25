Sign up
Photo 3281
Lazy Wells Walk
I have restarted walking with the over 50s walking group, having lost the habit since the pandemic. It's always very sociable, even if the walks are quite short. Yesterday we were out near Tarland at Lazy Wells. A nice walk, with a misty start.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3487
photos
198
followers
115
following
898% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th October 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 25th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder if there is an 'over 80's group to walk with over here. I think the over 50's would be too enthusiastic! However, it gets you out!
October 25th, 2022
