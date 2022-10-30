Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3286
Bikes Galore!
In Copenhagen, walking from the train station to our hotel, the main thing I noticed was the number of bikes in town, and how disciplined they all were.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3493
photos
196
followers
115
following
900% complete
View this month »
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
28th October 2022 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A great story telling shot!
October 31st, 2022
Wylie
ace
great street shot and I like your DOF.
October 31st, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
That's what I remember about Copenhagen, just unfeasible numbers of bikes, more so than Amsterdam.
October 31st, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Well this is the ideal isn’t it? I think cycle lanes are the aim of every city council in the UK. Many complaints from car drivers in Preston as they change roads to allow for cyclists & try & discourage cars.
The cyclists here are all looking well organised & happy to travel like that.
Our eldest son went to Denmark many years ago to train in hoof clipping for cows & he said then the bicycle is king!
October 31st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@happypat
Problem in the UK is that we try to use the same amount of space but have separate lanes for bikes. It doesn't work well for either cyclists or motorists. Copenhagen is so well organised. The bicycle is indeed king!
October 31st, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@jamibann
Exactly!!
October 31st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
The cyclists here are all looking well organised & happy to travel like that.
Our eldest son went to Denmark many years ago to train in hoof clipping for cows & he said then the bicycle is king!