Previous
Next
Bikes Galore! by jamibann
Photo 3286

Bikes Galore!

In Copenhagen, walking from the train station to our hotel, the main thing I noticed was the number of bikes in town, and how disciplined they all were.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A great story telling shot!
October 31st, 2022  
Wylie ace
great street shot and I like your DOF.
October 31st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
That's what I remember about Copenhagen, just unfeasible numbers of bikes, more so than Amsterdam.
October 31st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Well this is the ideal isn’t it? I think cycle lanes are the aim of every city council in the UK. Many complaints from car drivers in Preston as they change roads to allow for cyclists & try & discourage cars.
The cyclists here are all looking well organised & happy to travel like that.
Our eldest son went to Denmark many years ago to train in hoof clipping for cows & he said then the bicycle is king!
October 31st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@happypat Problem in the UK is that we try to use the same amount of space but have separate lanes for bikes. It doesn't work well for either cyclists or motorists. Copenhagen is so well organised. The bicycle is indeed king!
October 31st, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@jamibann Exactly!!
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise