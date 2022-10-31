Previous
Copenhagen's Round Tower by jamibann
Photo 3287

Copenhagen's Round Tower

Mhairi and I both arrived in Copenhagen on Friday night, and had a lovely catch up over an outdoor cocktail and then dinner at a vegetarian restaurant recommended by my son 'Baka d'Busk'. The restaurant was very atmospheric and trendy, but we did find that the food was a little over the top veggie/vegan for us, and root vegetables featured prominently - not my daughter's favourite. We sampled some organic wines too. We enjoyed our meal, but might have done better to choose something a bit more 'inclusive'. Saturday morning we headed out early and our first visit of the day was our favourite item of the weekend - the round tower. No steps to the top, but a wide cobbled spiral path. The tower was built by Christian IV in the early 17th century, and it houses the oldest functioning observatory in Europe, right at the top of the tower. It was a lovely visit, and we timed if perfectly. The light was lovely and there were very few people there.
ace
Pat Knowles ace
What a great concept…a cobbled path up the tower! It looks beautiful stonework. Restaurants are a very personal thing, many different reviews, it would be an experience anyway! As long as you didn’t leave hungry!! 😃
October 31st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@happypat Ha ha ... I certainly didn't leave hungry, as it was a sharing plate kind of deal, and I had to eat most of it ... or put it back to the kitchen, which I hate to do! A lot of the veggies were raw, which was what Mhairi didn't like so much.
October 31st, 2022  
