The Little Mermaid

No trip to Copenhagen would be complete without a capture of this girl! On Saturday morning we did a boat tour, which included a sail-by of this statue, but of course we only saw her from behind and there was no shot to be had. So, Mhairi and I walked back in the late afternoon to capture her at a better angle! A lot of distractions in the background, so she looked better in black and white, I thought.