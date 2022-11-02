CopenHill

This is an incredible place in Copenhagen. It's a combined heat and power waste-to-energy plant and recreational facility. It turns tons of the city's waste into clean energy, has a dry ski slope and hiking trail up one side of the 124m high building and also has the world's highest climbing wall (85m).



We walked to it from the city centre and then walked up the hiker's path to the top of the building where you get great views. This photo is taken from the foot of the building, looking up at the climbing wall and the emissions.



The power plant seemingly opened in 2017 and the recreational side of things in 2019.