CopenHill by jamibann
Photo 3289

CopenHill

This is an incredible place in Copenhagen. It's a combined heat and power waste-to-energy plant and recreational facility. It turns tons of the city's waste into clean energy, has a dry ski slope and hiking trail up one side of the 124m high building and also has the world's highest climbing wall (85m).

We walked to it from the city centre and then walked up the hiker's path to the top of the building where you get great views. This photo is taken from the foot of the building, looking up at the climbing wall and the emissions.

The power plant seemingly opened in 2017 and the recreational side of things in 2019.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
sounds amazing, thanks for sharing.
November 2nd, 2022  
Dawn ace
Sounds great and for infio
November 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Goodness that sounds like a sports man's dream, fabulous shot and pov.
November 2nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What am amazing find
November 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
It looks so modern but I don't think I would be game enough to climb that wall.
November 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat combination
November 2nd, 2022  
