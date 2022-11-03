Previous
Co-Existence by jamibann
Photo 3290

Co-Existence

I could share a lot more photos from Denmark, but have decided to come back home - especially since I've physically been back since Monday!

Yesterday I went up Pannanich hill, early morning, as rain was forecast in the afternoon.

The walk was interesting as I had to share the path with about 20 mountain bikers. I saw them ahead of me, and thought my timing was perfect. However, they had multi mechanical breakdowns and kept stopping for a re-group, by which time I caught them up. I was not at ease walking in front of them, especially in the wind when it's difficult to hear, knowing they would be coming up behind at some stage, and spent half my walk checking behind me, or walking off track, just in case they needed to whizz by. We all had to be courteous and considerate and share the common path. They were in my way, but I was also in theirs.
Issi Bannerman

Maggiemae ace
I like your commentary while you are out and about! It makes the photo more personal!
November 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great capture and scene! I bet that was a tricky walk considering the condition of the track as well.
November 3rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, there were moments when it was better to be alongside the track, in the clean, dry heather!
November 3rd, 2022  
