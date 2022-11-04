Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3291
The Osmonds
What a lovely evening spent with my two good girlfriends of 40+ years, watching the Osmonds Musical in Aberdeen.
Donny was our heart throb back in the day, with his purple velvet hat and his gleaming, shiny hair and smile!
Some girls liked David Cassidy, but he wasn't for me!
My friends and I sang along to every song, and still remembered mostly all of the words.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3497
photos
195
followers
115
following
901% complete
View this month »
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
3rd November 2022 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
That must have been such fun!
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so amazing, what a wonderful experience! I think I might still be able to sing a long too ;-)
November 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close