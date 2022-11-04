Previous
Next
The Osmonds by jamibann
Photo 3291

The Osmonds

What a lovely evening spent with my two good girlfriends of 40+ years, watching the Osmonds Musical in Aberdeen.

Donny was our heart throb back in the day, with his purple velvet hat and his gleaming, shiny hair and smile!

Some girls liked David Cassidy, but he wasn't for me!

My friends and I sang along to every song, and still remembered mostly all of the words.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That must have been such fun!
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so amazing, what a wonderful experience! I think I might still be able to sing a long too ;-)
November 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise