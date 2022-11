Lifting the Jerusalem Artichokes

I have to admit that until last year I didn't know what these were. My brother brought us some that he'd grown and I loved them. He then sent me a couple of tubers to grow our own, which we've done over this summer. Today was the day for lifting one of the plants to see what we had underneath. A pretty good crop, I'd say. I think I'll roast some tonight and then soup will be next on the agenda, over the next couple of days.