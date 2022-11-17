Previous
Bye-Bye Bubba by jamibann
Bye-Bye Bubba

A 2012 road trip to Destin, Florida, via New Orleans, with the kids, was one of the highlights of our 3-year stay in Houston. This t-shirt was bought in NO for our son. He wore it well until it was too small for him, when I took ownership of it. I loved that t-shirt. It was soft, comfortable, just the right fit, ... but it had to go as it has definitely passed its use-by date! It took me a long time to finally cut it up for dusters. So there it is. A t-shirt no more, but I will have reminders of it when I get the duster out! Farewell Lovely T-Shirt.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
What a lovely story and great idea! I often cut up old cotton shirts of hubby and use them for cleaning or plolishing brass.
November 17th, 2022  
Lesley ace
What a lovely story. We had a two-night stay in New Orleans this year, and I loved it. Most of our cloths were originally towels or t-shirts. Does anyone actually buy cloths/dusters?? 😊
November 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely photo and story, it’s sad to say goodbye to well loved things
November 17th, 2022  
