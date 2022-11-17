Bye-Bye Bubba

A 2012 road trip to Destin, Florida, via New Orleans, with the kids, was one of the highlights of our 3-year stay in Houston. This t-shirt was bought in NO for our son. He wore it well until it was too small for him, when I took ownership of it. I loved that t-shirt. It was soft, comfortable, just the right fit, ... but it had to go as it has definitely passed its use-by date! It took me a long time to finally cut it up for dusters. So there it is. A t-shirt no more, but I will have reminders of it when I get the duster out! Farewell Lovely T-Shirt.