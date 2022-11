Smoking the Mackerel

Hubby has been busy smoking mackerel. The wood chips he uses now are saved from when our Douglas Fir was taken down. He has a sack full - I guess that will last a while. It seems to work well. We had fried mackerel fillets for supper last night, and we have smoked fillets for lunch today. Sometimes I make pâté with the smoked mackerel - just for a bit of variety.