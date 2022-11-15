Previous
Golden Larch by jamibann
Golden Larch

Monday's walking group coming up the rise with a backdrop of golden larch trees. We had a good walk, 14 of us. The weather was threatening, but kind. I-phone shot.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley ace
Lovely lowering clouds over the golden trees
November 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape! So beautiful with the golden layer and grey clouds.
November 15th, 2022  
*lynn ace
beautiful scenery and dramatic sky ~ fav
November 15th, 2022  
Christina ace
Beautiful light on those trees
November 15th, 2022  
julia ace
What great light and very moody sky..
November 15th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Beautiful colour and scene
November 15th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
You have a great eye… you must have thought ahead & run on….big fave!
November 15th, 2022  
