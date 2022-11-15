Sign up
Photo 3302
Golden Larch
Monday's walking group coming up the rise with a backdrop of golden larch trees. We had a good walk, 14 of us. The weather was threatening, but kind. I-phone shot.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
7
5
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th November 2022 10:42am
Lesley
ace
Lovely lowering clouds over the golden trees
November 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape! So beautiful with the golden layer and grey clouds.
November 15th, 2022
*lynn
ace
beautiful scenery and dramatic sky ~ fav
November 15th, 2022
Christina
ace
Beautiful light on those trees
November 15th, 2022
julia
ace
What great light and very moody sky..
November 15th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Beautiful colour and scene
November 15th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
You have a great eye… you must have thought ahead & run on….big fave!
November 15th, 2022
