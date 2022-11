Yesterday was Ballater's Christmas Festival, so we went down to the Church Green to buy Christmas goodies, attend the craft fair, and have lunch (a delicious hog roast by Balnault Farm). Our friend Alison, was down there selling raffle tickets, amongst other things, so I asked her for a photo. @kwind should recognise this lady! Alison runs a guest house in the village, No. 45, and she works hard all year round, even when the guest house is closed for winter.