Previous
Next
The Button Jar by jamibann
Photo 3315

The Button Jar

Everyone was posting 'button' photographs the other day, just when I was searching through my jar for a replacement button for a pair of dad's trousers. So, I reckoned it was a good moment to showcase the jar!
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
It's a great shot but I truly have something called koumpounophobia. Thankfully it does not extend to these things(don't like the word either) on clothes but in tins or jars they just give me the creeps!! I'll pass quickly on now.........
November 28th, 2022  
julia ace
Live a good button jar. My Aunty had a great collection which my sister inherited..
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise