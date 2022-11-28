Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3315
The Button Jar
Everyone was posting 'button' photographs the other day, just when I was searching through my jar for a replacement button for a pair of dad's trousers. So, I reckoned it was a good moment to showcase the jar!
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3521
photos
196
followers
114
following
908% complete
View this month »
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
26th November 2022 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hazel
ace
It's a great shot but I truly have something called koumpounophobia. Thankfully it does not extend to these things(don't like the word either) on clothes but in tins or jars they just give me the creeps!! I'll pass quickly on now.........
November 28th, 2022
julia
ace
Live a good button jar. My Aunty had a great collection which my sister inherited..
November 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close