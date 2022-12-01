Previous
Into The Light by jamibann
Photo 3318

Into The Light

Taken on Tuesday whilst out walking with hubby. A nice low level, low risk walk. Lochnagar hiding out in the distance with the low sun on the left of the image as you can see by his shadow.

Welcome to December!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful peaceful setting and lovely landscape. That looks a bit more like my kind of walking :-)
December 1st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Just totally splendid simple composition.
December 1st, 2022  
julia ace
Beautiful golden light image..
December 1st, 2022  
Christina ace
Such beautiful lighting!
December 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great place to walk. Low level, low risk walk sounds like my kind of walk
December 1st, 2022  
