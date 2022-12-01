Sign up
Photo 3318
Into The Light
Taken on Tuesday whilst out walking with hubby. A nice low level, low risk walk. Lochnagar hiding out in the distance with the low sun on the left of the image as you can see by his shadow.
Welcome to December!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3524
photos
196
followers
114
following
909% complete
View this month »
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
28th November 2022 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful peaceful setting and lovely landscape. That looks a bit more like my kind of walking :-)
December 1st, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Just totally splendid simple composition.
December 1st, 2022
julia
ace
Beautiful golden light image..
December 1st, 2022
Christina
ace
Such beautiful lighting!
December 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great place to walk. Low level, low risk walk sounds like my kind of walk
December 1st, 2022
