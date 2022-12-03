Corrour Train Station

We had signed up for a weekend with the Cairngorm Club near Fort William a few months back, so were keen not to let hubby's hand injury stop us from going.



So, we decided to go, but to take it easy. We drove over on Thursday, staying an additional overnight in Roy Bridge, and planned a nice easy walk on Friday. What a fabulous, unusual day it turned out to be. To get to the start point of this walk, you have to take the train (only 2 a day) to this station. We arrived at 0830, and climbed our chosen Munro (Beinn Na Lap). An easy climb as it benefits from a fairly high starting point. So, we were up at the summit by 10 am and knew that our return train was at 3.30 pm - we had a lot of time to kill. So, we ended up walking off the back of the hill and returning by Loch Ossian, changing the walk from 10km round trip to 23 km round trip! But we made it, even though we almost had to sprint alongside the loch to get back in time for the train. But no sweat, we had an hour to spare, and still had time for coffee and cake in the cafe at the station - an absolute treat - before catching the 3.30 pm train back to Roy Bridge. What a great day.



This is our view as we returned to the train station - so incredibly remote!