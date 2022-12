Making Kindlers

When hubby is injured you have to apply yourself to doing all sorts of new chores! Yesterday I was given instruction in making kindlers as we were running low. The truth is, he hates me getting to do this job - it's really very therapeutic!



And we have snow today. I'm supposed to drive to Aberdeen for a charity lunch. I need to decide whether to cancel or to take the risk and go. I'll wait until daylight and see how it's looking. I have a few hours before decision time.