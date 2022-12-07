Sign up
Photo 3324
Glen Tanar
Monday's 'Over-50s' walk was around the Estate of Glen Tanar. We had the added bonus of participating in part of the kiddies' 'Reindeer Trail'. We found three of them.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th December 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
