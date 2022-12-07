Previous
Next
Glen Tanar by jamibann
Photo 3324

Glen Tanar

Monday's 'Over-50s' walk was around the Estate of Glen Tanar. We had the added bonus of participating in part of the kiddies' 'Reindeer Trail'. We found three of them.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
910% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise