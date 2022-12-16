Craigendarroch

We went for a little lunchtime jaunt up the hill behind our house on Wednesday. Crampons and all. Another beautiful snowy day.



Today has been less successful. Son is surfing in Aberdeen (as you do ... in -7 temperatures). he borrowed my wee car, and dropped hubby at the airport en route. Hubby was delayed in Aberdeen, but has now arrived in Belfast. Daughter is delayed in Oslo. Hubby's car is playing up again. It is definitely linked to the cold temperatures. I was all packed up and ready to go into Aberdeen for shopping, pick up of daughter, and Skerryvore concert tonight. Now I'm scuppered. I'm hoping son will be back by 4/5 pm, which will still allow me to get into town in time for the concert - just as long as daughter manages to get in from Oslo in time!



Aye, the best laid schemes o' mice an' men gang aft agley