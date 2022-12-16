Previous
Next
Craigendarroch by jamibann
Photo 3333

Craigendarroch

We went for a little lunchtime jaunt up the hill behind our house on Wednesday. Crampons and all. Another beautiful snowy day.

Today has been less successful. Son is surfing in Aberdeen (as you do ... in -7 temperatures). he borrowed my wee car, and dropped hubby at the airport en route. Hubby was delayed in Aberdeen, but has now arrived in Belfast. Daughter is delayed in Oslo. Hubby's car is playing up again. It is definitely linked to the cold temperatures. I was all packed up and ready to go into Aberdeen for shopping, pick up of daughter, and Skerryvore concert tonight. Now I'm scuppered. I'm hoping son will be back by 4/5 pm, which will still allow me to get into town in time for the concert - just as long as daughter manages to get in from Oslo in time!

Aye, the best laid schemes o' mice an' men gang aft agley
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nova ace
I hope it all comes together for you and that you have a splendid holiday season with your family.
December 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such alovely capture of this beautiful winter wonderland. Sounds like your day is a bit out of sync! Hope it all works out and you get to your concert on time
December 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise