Previous
Next
Christmas Elves by jamibann
Photo 3334

Christmas Elves

The knitted Elves on the new Post Box Topper in Ballater are looking a little sad and dejected at the moment. Their little bottoms must be cold.

Some of yesterday's plans worked out. Others didn't. Son had a good day's surfing. Hubby made it to Belfast, with only a small delay. Son's friend arrived last night and they're away skiing today. Daughter never got away from Oslo, I'm afraid (cancelled flight), so is trying again today. She's not a happy bunny. Hubby's car still playing up, so I'm glad to have my own one to fall back on, even though it's just a wee toot of a thing, it does the trick. Oh, and the concert never happened for us. It was just too complicated to make it work. Next time.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Poor little sausage. Shame about all the shenanigans, and missing Skerryvore - that must have been disappointing for you.
December 17th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Cold bottom indeed. Brrrr
December 17th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Dear of him....he must be frozen......not the best of days for you.....
December 17th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Feels cold
December 17th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Dam cold he’s sure to have piles poor thing
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise