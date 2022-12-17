Christmas Elves

The knitted Elves on the new Post Box Topper in Ballater are looking a little sad and dejected at the moment. Their little bottoms must be cold.



Some of yesterday's plans worked out. Others didn't. Son had a good day's surfing. Hubby made it to Belfast, with only a small delay. Son's friend arrived last night and they're away skiing today. Daughter never got away from Oslo, I'm afraid (cancelled flight), so is trying again today. She's not a happy bunny. Hubby's car still playing up, so I'm glad to have my own one to fall back on, even though it's just a wee toot of a thing, it does the trick. Oh, and the concert never happened for us. It was just too complicated to make it work. Next time.