Photo 3332
The Craiguise Cockerel
I was out yesterday morning, cleaning the paths of snow again, and I looked up to see the cockerel keeping an eye on me, with a lovely sunrise behind him. :-)
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3538
photos
197
followers
116
following
912% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
14th December 2022 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Very nice Indeed.
December 15th, 2022
