The Craiguise Cockerel by jamibann
The Craiguise Cockerel

I was out yesterday morning, cleaning the paths of snow again, and I looked up to see the cockerel keeping an eye on me, with a lovely sunrise behind him. :-)
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
Very nice Indeed.
December 15th, 2022  
