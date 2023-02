Glen Taitneach

Saturday's snowy walk up Glen Taitneach to Glas Tulaichean. It started off with a snowbound road from Braemar to Glenshee. Whilst waiting for the road to be cleared and re-opened, we had coffee at The Bothy in Braemar. A beautiful morning preceded a rather misty wet afternoon. This was taken just as we started out. A lovely day out with the Cairngorm Club.