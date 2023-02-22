Ruins of St. Nathalan's Chapel, Glenmuick

I'm not sure if this quite counts as a landscape, but we passed by this ruined chapel on our Monday walk.



It is situated very near Ballater, on land that was once part of The House of Glenmuick's estate (owned by the McKenzie family between 1869 and 1948 when the estate was sold). The chapel was built in 1871 as a private place of worship for the McKenzie family, and was largely demolished in 1948, when the estate changed hands. There is a private burial ground and mausoleum (seen to the right of the image) for the McKenzie family alongside the old chapel.

