Previous
Next
Ruins of St. Nathalan's Chapel, Glenmuick by jamibann
Photo 3401

Ruins of St. Nathalan's Chapel, Glenmuick

I'm not sure if this quite counts as a landscape, but we passed by this ruined chapel on our Monday walk.

It is situated very near Ballater, on land that was once part of The House of Glenmuick's estate (owned by the McKenzie family between 1869 and 1948 when the estate was sold). The chapel was built in 1871 as a private place of worship for the McKenzie family, and was largely demolished in 1948, when the estate changed hands. There is a private burial ground and mausoleum (seen to the right of the image) for the McKenzie family alongside the old chapel.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Beautifully composed!!
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise