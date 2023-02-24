Sign up
Photo 3403
The Auld Doo Cot
A walk in Glentanar yesterday after Pilates class in Aboyne. It was a rather mundane winter's day, with little colour, so black and white suits this photo much better than reality!
Heading to the Coyles of Muick today, but it's looking somewhat wet. Ah well ...
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3609
photos
201
followers
114
following
932% complete
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
23rd February 2023 2:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2023
Maggiemae
ace
The 'Coyles of Muick' - the mind boggles! Will you be able to get back home?
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and and layers.
February 24th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous foreground textures.
February 24th, 2023
