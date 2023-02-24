Previous
The Auld Doo Cot by jamibann
Photo 3403

The Auld Doo Cot

A walk in Glentanar yesterday after Pilates class in Aboyne. It was a rather mundane winter's day, with little colour, so black and white suits this photo much better than reality!

Heading to the Coyles of Muick today, but it's looking somewhat wet. Ah well ...
24th February 2023

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Maggiemae
The 'Coyles of Muick' - the mind boggles! Will you be able to get back home?
February 24th, 2023  
Diana
Wonderful textures and and layers.
February 24th, 2023  
Boxplayer
Fabulous foreground textures.
February 24th, 2023  
