A damp start for The Coyles

We set out at 8am yesterday, and as predicted, it was raining. The weather was changeable all day though and we had sunshine, rain, wind and even a few flecks of snow up high. A lovely day out though, with a rush home for me to the Golf Club Committee Meeting in the afternoon.
For those interested, the word 'Coyles' probably comes from the gaelic 'A' Choille' - the wood. The Coyles, in Ballater, refers to a group of 3 hills seen easily from the village; Meall Dubh, The Coyle and Craig of Loinmuie. We did all 3 - not as difficult as it sounds, they're close together and The Coyle is the main hill - the other two are little pimples!