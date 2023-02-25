Previous
Next
A damp start for The Coyles by jamibann
Photo 3404

A damp start for The Coyles

We set out at 8am yesterday, and as predicted, it was raining. The weather was changeable all day though and we had sunshine, rain, wind and even a few flecks of snow up high. A lovely day out though, with a rush home for me to the Golf Club Committee Meeting in the afternoon.

For those interested, the word 'Coyles' probably comes from the gaelic 'A' Choille' - the wood. The Coyles, in Ballater, refers to a group of 3 hills seen easily from the village; Meall Dubh, The Coyle and Craig of Loinmuie. We did all 3 - not as difficult as it sounds, they're close together and The Coyle is the main hill - the other two are little pimples!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It was a grey one here for the most part too, though the sun peeked out at one point! Nice shot of the trail ahead.
February 25th, 2023  
Kartia ace
Love the description! Pimple 😂
February 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise