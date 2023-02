Cash is King!

Circles of money for today's Flash of Red February challenge.



Feeling utterly gutted this morning. I got up to find I'd missed a spectacular aurora borealis last night. And I was at home, sitting reading all evening as hubby had gone to bed early not feeling well. So I was there, available, and yet I missed the chance of capturing that splendid display of nature! Something I've always wanted to see ... but there's still time for me and I now have an alert on my iPhone!