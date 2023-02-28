Previous
Circles on my Purse by jamibann
Circles on my Purse

A well worn purse, but I like it!

Posting early as we're heading off at the crack of dawn tomorrow for a few days walking. Fingers crossed that the weather behaves for us.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
I love the shot and brand! Hope you have a fabulous time and great weather.
February 27th, 2023  
Casablanca
Oh yes, nicely done.
February 27th, 2023  
