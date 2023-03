Stob Ban and the Leacach Bothy

This was yesterday's munro - Stob Ban - just poking up in the distance. A long walk in and out to reach this munro, but a super day. I was promised coffee at the bothy, but then we opted to keep on going to the top as the clouds were rolling in. I finally got lunch on the top in a sheltered spot, with coffee on the way down. :-)



Going for 3 today, so wish us luck.